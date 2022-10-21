Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $130,223,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after purchasing an additional 543,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Sempra by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 482,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.89.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $139.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.70. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

