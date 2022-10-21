Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 26.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.8% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

NYSE:AAP opened at $170.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $154.46 and a one year high of $244.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

