Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 1,347.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,500,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,757,000 after buying an additional 107,072 shares in the last quarter.

AGL opened at $20.36 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $211,172.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,154.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,785,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $211,172.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $283,154.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,388,762 shares of company stock worth $277,256,270. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

