Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $174.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.