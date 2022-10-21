Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Westlake by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $5,491,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Westlake by 239.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Westlake Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.07.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $89.88 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.24.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

