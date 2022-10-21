Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $124.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

