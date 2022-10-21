Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Lowered to $420.00 at DA Davidson

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $469.64.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TYL opened at $334.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,621,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,666,000 after purchasing an additional 85,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

