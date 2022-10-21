Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Boosted by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,569 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Uber Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 406.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.75. 298,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,571,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

