Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $89.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $133,158.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 90,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 860,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,313,000 after buying an additional 92,834 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,891,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

