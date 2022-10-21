UMA Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,722 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.8% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $30,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

SPLG stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 140,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,517. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

