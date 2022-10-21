UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $960,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.94. 7,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,834. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.21. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $107.10.

