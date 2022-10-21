UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 506.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.42. 701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,600. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $138.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.81.

