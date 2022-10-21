UMA Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,104,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,209 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.34. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,183. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.