UMA Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

