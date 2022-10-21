UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,964 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 871,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 321,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $37.10. 325,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,300,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

