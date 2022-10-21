UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 577 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.
Huntsman Trading Up 2.6 %
HUN traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 5,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,025. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 14.63%.
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
