UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,980 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

UMA Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $111,266,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after buying an additional 524,238 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.27. 27,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,817. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $116.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

