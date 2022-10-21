Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.78. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $33.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Union Bankshares stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Union Bankshares worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

