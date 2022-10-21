Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.36.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $186.45 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $185.83 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day moving average is $221.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

