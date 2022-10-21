United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66, RTT News reports. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Melius started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United Airlines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 23.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $251,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.