United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66, RTT News reports. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

United Airlines stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United Airlines by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.85.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

