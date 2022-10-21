United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 219,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,826. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.24. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Airlines to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in United Airlines by 151.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in United Airlines by 255.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.