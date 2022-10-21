United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75, Briefing.com reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 37.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,197,000 after purchasing an additional 133,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,432,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,651,000 after purchasing an additional 215,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

