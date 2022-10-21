United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.32.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 37.77%.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter worth approximately $872,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 68.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.