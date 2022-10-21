United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Shares Down 5.3%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 114,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 123,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
United Health Products Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.
United Health Products Company Profile
United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.
Featured Stories
