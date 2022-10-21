UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $526,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

NYSE UNH opened at $520.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $435.08 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $522.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

