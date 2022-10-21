Unity Software (NYSE:U) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.06

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 66419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Unity Software from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares in the company, valued at $439,700,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

