Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Lifted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 25,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $42.46 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

