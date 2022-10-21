UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Barclays

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $270.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. UWM has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. UWM had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UWM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth $36,053,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UWM by 46.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 45.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UWM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

