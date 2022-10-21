Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,451 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,087 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 17,971.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 913,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

