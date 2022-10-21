Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lowered by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.10. 61,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average of $149.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.