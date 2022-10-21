Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 148.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.77. 152,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

