Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Boosted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,187,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.8% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $49,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. 617,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,548,744. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $52.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

