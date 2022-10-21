Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 116,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,047,558 shares.The stock last traded at $57.88 and had previously closed at $57.41.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,893,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,977 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,835,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,702 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after acquiring an additional 545,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,017,000 after acquiring an additional 467,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 241,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

