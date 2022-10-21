Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 0.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.57. 69,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

