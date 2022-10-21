Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Trading Down 1.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.41 and last traded at $69.14. Approximately 954,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,812,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.27.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.
