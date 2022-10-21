Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Trading Down 1.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.41 and last traded at $69.14. Approximately 954,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,812,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.27.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,382,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,566 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $82,598,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $49,710,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $35,913,000.

