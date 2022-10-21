Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Jacobsen Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,614. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.