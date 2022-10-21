Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. SCHRODERS IS Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185,499 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 182,802 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

