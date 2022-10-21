Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 84,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

VFMF stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,417 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.