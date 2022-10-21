Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 9.7%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 29,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,052,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Veracyte Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

