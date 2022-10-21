Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Tops $51.39 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. Verge has a market capitalization of $51.39 million and $972,269.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,136.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00268654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00112473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00736936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00555263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00240947 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,306,213 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

