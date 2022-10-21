VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in VeriSign by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 15.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $178.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.31. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.