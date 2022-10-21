Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 5.6 %

VZ stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,172,044. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.