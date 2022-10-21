Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 170,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,017,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VET. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.40.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 109,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

