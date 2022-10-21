Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) PT Raised to $16.00 at Citigroup

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.68, a PEG ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,055,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,055,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,204,398 shares of company stock worth $39,650,954 in the last ninety days. 46.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 33.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 292,055 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 26.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 47.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vertex by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vertex by 57.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

