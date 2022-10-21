Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO William John Kelly Sells 6,624 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 6,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $22,852.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 21st, William John Kelly sold 984 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $3,827.76.
- On Monday, August 29th, William John Kelly sold 1,367 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $5,235.61.
- On Thursday, August 25th, William John Kelly sold 1,026 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $4,237.38.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, William John Kelly sold 508 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $2,011.68.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
NYSE RBOT opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 108.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 58,028 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth $177,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 789,751 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
