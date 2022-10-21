Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO William John Kelly Sells 6,624 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 6,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $22,852.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Wednesday, September 21st, William John Kelly sold 984 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $3,827.76.

On Monday, August 29th, William John Kelly sold 1,367 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $5,235.61.

On Thursday, August 25th, William John Kelly sold 1,026 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $4,237.38.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, William John Kelly sold 508 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $2,011.68.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

NYSE RBOT opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 108.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 58,028 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth $177,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 789,751 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.