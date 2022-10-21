Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.