Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Gap Down to $26.55

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.55, but opened at $25.57. Victory Capital shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCTR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.94.

Victory Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Victory Capital last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $216.94 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile



Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

