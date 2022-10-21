Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Shares Down 0.8%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.83 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 36,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 28,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $457,216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 51.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 30.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

