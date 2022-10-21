VIDT Datalink (VIDT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.63 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $17.76 million and approximately $15.63 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

